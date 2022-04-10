Footage from EarthCam shows the moment a large crowd ran from a manhole explosion. (Credit: EarthCam)

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Firefighters were on scene in Times Square after a possible manhole explosion.

Con Edison confirmed the explosion occured.

FDNY officials told PIX11 News there were three manholes on fire. The fires started about 6:47 p.m. Elevated carbon monoxide levels were found at 229 West 43rd Street, and firefighters are in the process of mitigating the location’s basement and sub-basement.

One Twitter user took footage of people running away after the initial bang and shared it with PIX11 News.

(Credit: @bdball/Twitter)

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.