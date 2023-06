First responders rescued a person who was trapped in a car after a vehicle accident in Harlem on Thursday, according to officials. (Citizen App)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — First responders rescued a person who was trapped in a car after a vehicle accident in Harlem on Thursday, according to officials.

Two vehicles were in an accident around 3 p.m., officials said. FDNY responded to the accident on First Avenue and East 105th Street. Three people were injured, two were minor, and one had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to FDNY.

Officials did not say what caused the accident.