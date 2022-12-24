UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — An FDNY firefighter was arrested Friday for allegedly vandalizing a sukkah on Manhattan’s Upper East Side in October, police said.

Marty Party, 37, is charged with a single count of criminal mischief in connection to the Oct. 8 vandalism of the sukkah near East 92nd Street and Second Avenue, according to authorities. A sukkah is a covered hut in which Jews eat their meals during the holiday of Sukkot, which began the day after the vandalism.

Surveillance video shows the vandal repeatedly kicking at the structure around 1:10 a.m., officials previously said. He then urinated inside it, according to police. Investigators said at the time of the incident that it was believed the vandal was intoxicated.

Party, who works out of Manhattan, has been suspended without pay for four weeks, the maximum allowable, an FDNY spokesperson said Saturday. He was off-duty at the time of the incident. Even after his suspension, Party may remain sidelined as criminal proceedings play out, the spokesperson said.