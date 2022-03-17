HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A father and son felt lucky Thursday, days after a group of dirt bike riders surrounded and beat them in Harlem.

Surveillance video shows the bikers pulling the 64-year-old man and his 36-year-old son out of their car, kicking and punching them. It all started Tuesday afternoon when one of the bikers ran a red light and collided with the car, one of the victims told PIX11 News.

“The guy was telling my father to get out of the car,” the 36-year-old son said.

The bikers punched and kicked both father and son. While the assault was going on, the victims had their phones, wallets and cash stolen.

“I was calm, I was just worried about my father,” the son said. “It’s crazy.”

The NYPD has been struggling to get illegal bikers off the streets for years. City officials has dirt bikes run over to make a statement in 2021.