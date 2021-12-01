Father charged in 22-month-old son’s death after drug found in child’s system: officials

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police arrested a Manhattan father on Wednesday in connection with the death of his 22-month-old son who had drugs in his system, according to the NYPD.

Anthony Rosa, 51, was charged with manslaughter in the death of Charles Rosa-Velloso, according to authorities.

Police were called to the child’s home on Baruch Place on the Lower East Side back on the morning of June 17. A parent called 911 after finding the boy motionless, police said.

Officers who arrived at the apartment found Rosa-Velloso lying face down on a bed, unconscious and unresponsive, according to the NYPD. EMS rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy’s death was ruled a homicide in November after it was determined the medical examiner found a controlled substance in the toddler’s system, which is believed to have caused his death. It was unclear what the controlled substance was.