EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 25-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head on a street corner near Union Square early Thursday, according to authorities.

Police responding to a 911 call just after 5 a.m. found the victim, whose name was not immediately released pending notification of her family, at the corner of East 14th Street and Irving Place, officials said.

First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The suspected shooter, who remained at large Thursday morning, was described by police as a heavyset man who wore all black clothing and a mask. Investigators said that they were also seeking a woman, though a description of her, as well as her alleged connection to the slaying, were not immediately specified.

