CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 38-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Chelsea early Wednesday, according to authorities.

Police responding to a 911 call around 12:50 a.m. found the victim with multiple stab wounds to the chest on 7th Avenue near West 27th Street around 1 a.m., officials said.

First responders rushed the man to an area hospital, but he could not be saved. His identity was not immediately released by police, pending notification of his family.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning, and investigators are yet to publicly identify a suspect or motive in the slaying.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).