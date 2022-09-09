UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — It was billed as a “celebration like no other.” The red carpet outside Bloomingdale’s was a who’s who of the under 30 set with some fashion leaders, well-known actors and writers thrown into the mix.

Even some reporters were dressed to the nines to celebrate Bloomingdale’s 150th anniversary and Harper’s Bazaar Global Icons, 21 people under 30 redefining what it means to be an icon.

“For those of you who don’t know me, I’m the first Black trans-Victoria’s Secret model, so this is the start of a new era,” said Emira D’Spain, an icon.

It was a private VIP party inside Bloomingdale’s, and the creator of Sex and the City was thrilled to be invited.

“Bloomingdale’s is legendary,” said author Candace Bushnell. “I’ve been coming here for so long. I can’t even believe it.”

“Ever since I was little, I always thought of Bloomingdale’s as an icon, the big brown bag, right?” said actor Jane Krakowski.

With designer Michael Kors in attendance, the CEO of Bloomingdale’s was ready to party.

“It’s quintessential New York,” said Bloomingdale’s CEO Tony Spring. “The brand is a part of New York City, and New York City is a part of Bloomingdale’s. I couldn’t be prouder.”

“Bloomingdale’s is the ultimate iconic New York space and place,” said Kors. “It’s a temple of fashion.”

And the crowd on the other side of the barricades was thrilled to catch a glimpse of rapper Jack Harlow.

Harlow told PIX11 News he was “super hyped” to be performing.

Emma Gidlow, a fan, said she would have asked him: “Will you go on a date with me?”

Another spectator, Maurice Mercer, added: “You don’t see this every day. I was just walking down Lexington Avenue. it’s really cool.”