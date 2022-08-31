HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Outraged community members slammed an NYPD detective in Harlem on Wednesday after viral video showed him knock a woman to the ground before she was arrested.

As officers arrested a man in connection with an attempted murder, several people “interfered by physically assaulting numerous officers,” police said. Cops ended up arresting not only 23-year-old Elvin James — the original suspect — but also 19-year-old Tamani Crum and 27-year-old Faith Harrell.

Viral video of the confrontation shows Crum being knocked to the ground by a single hit from NYPD Detective Kendo Kinsey. Crum’s mom and grandma criticized Kinsey’s actions, noting he’s much bigger than the 19-year-old woman. They said regardless of what she did, Kinsey was wrong.

“He pushed her. She moved his hand. She did not hit him,” Julia Crum, the woman’s grandma said. “He cold knocked her out. He’s no better than the people who’re knocking people out in the street and leaving them for dead.”

Crum was arrested on charges of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration. Her family wants to see Kinsey face some form of consequences.

There have been six Civilian Complaint Review Board complaints filed against Kinesey dating back to 2011, records show. Two of the claims were substantiated by the CCRB.

Katrina Jefferson with the National Action Network called for an investigation into Kinsey. She also called for disciplinary action to be taken.

Police believe Kinsey was justified in his actions. They’re reviewing both the viral video and body camera video of the incident.

Paul DiGiacomo, president of the union representing detectives, jumped to Kinsey’s defense.

“Criminals in NY have grown accustomed to there being no consequences for their dangerous, illegal actions — but when you assault a New York City Detective in order to interfere with an arrest of a man armed with a gun there are repercussions,” he said. “As the DEA explores a possible civil suit on behalf of our dedicated member against the woman who attacked him, we urge politicians to open their eyes and see the public safety disaster they’ve created.”

James was found with a loaded ghost gun and drugs during the arrest, officials said. He was charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, criminal possession of a weapon- loaded firearm, criminal possession of a weapon- defaced weapon, criminal possession of a weapon- ammo clip, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a firearm, and obstructing governmental administration.

Police arrested Harrell on charges of assaulting on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, menacing and harassment. An unnamed 26-year-old woman was also issued a summons for spitting at an officer.