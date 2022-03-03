EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The family of murdered fast food worker Kristal Bayron-Nieves was visibly shaken Thursday as they watched her alleged killer enter a not guilty plea.

The man, 30-year-old Winston Glynn, was arrested Jan. 13, less than a week after he allegedly shot and killed the 19-year-old cashier.

The teen’s mother, Kristie Nieves, was visibly overcome with emotion and unable to speak after coming face-to-face with Glynn for the first time. About a dozen family members watched Glynn enter a not guilty plea in front of a judge.

“All we want is this man off of the street,” the teen’s step-father, Ferdinand Graulau, told PIX11 News. “So no other family can be hurt this way.”

Graulau went on to say people like Glynn are “destroying” the country.

“All we want is justice,” he said.

Glynn was remanded Thursday by a judge, who set no bail as attorney’s prepare their cases. Prosecutors said they want to swab Glynn for DNA as they attempt to tie him to the crime scene.

He’s accused of murdering Bayon-Nieves while she was working the overnight shift at a Burger King — even after she did what he asked and handed him $100 from the register. The teen was working at the store to help her mother pay the bills.

“Kristal Bayron-Nieves had her whole life ahead of her when she was senselessly killed at just 19-years-old,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. “While we can never bring her back, or fill the hole left in her loved ones’ hearts, this indictment brings us one step closer to securing justice for her and for her family.”