MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The balloons are blown up, and the floats are in formation. The NYPD is also in place as it prepares to protect 1.5 million spectators at the 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

New York City police were monitoring the news from Buffalo that an out-of-control car burst into a ball of flames at the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol checkpoint.

Department personnel were already in Tel Aviv but were dispatched to Niagara Falls, too.

“We like to have NYPD on the ground identifying a nexus or something we need to respond to immediately,” said Mayor Cric Adams.

Spectators’ parade experience entails a heavy security blanket, more so this year due to an elevated threat environment driven by the Middle East conflict.

“It feels a little different but we continue to do what we do for these large-scale events – extra resources out of an abundance of caution. We want people to see us so they feel safe,” said Chief of Patrol John Chell.

The city is confident the kickoff to the holiday season will be festive. Fun.

This year, seven brand new character balloons are debuting.

One point six million people will pack the two-and-a-half-mile parade route starting a half hour earlier this year at 8:30 a.m. on the Upper West Side.