UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspected arsonist started several fires on Manhattan’s Upper West Side Thursday morning, including one that damaged the outdoor dining area at a famed Jewish deli.

Five small fires were set between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., officials said. One of them damaged the outdoor dining area at the Jewish deli Barney Greengrass located at 541 Amsterdam Avenue.

“Barney Greengrass is a beloved Jewish deli on the Upper West Side, truly an institution for generations. Now it’s been hit by arson, just ahead of Passover. Horrible,” Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine wrote on Twitter. “Let’s all make it a point to go by and shop there in the coming days.”

No injuries were reported from the fires, officials said. No arrests have been made.

Firefighters responded to the following arson incidents Thursday morning:

5:07 a.m. — 86th Street and Broadway subway station, rubbish fire

5:23 a.m. — Broadway and West 70th Street subway station, rubbish fire

5:26 a.m. — 203 West 87th Street, outside rubbish fire

5:38 a.m. — Amsterdam Avenue and West 87th Street, outdoor dining area fire

5:51 a.m. — 96th Street and Broadway, outside rubbish fire

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).