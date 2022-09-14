HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – The second annual Faces of Harlem photo exhibit is back at Morningside Park. The free public art display is a collection of intimate portraits of everyday people in Harlem. Ten local photographers are showing their work along Morningside Avenue. In total, 103 photos are displayed outside along the fenceline for blocks.

Joshua Woods is a well-known fashion photographer who now lives in Paris. He’s back in his hometown of Harlem. He said seeing his photos displayed there is better than being in a museum or gallery because it’s in his community.

Woods is one of ten photographers showcasing their work in the outdoor photo exhibit between West 112th Street to West 116th Street. He documented and partnered with a Harlem-based initiative called Black Girls Have Tea Parties Too and created a beautiful black and white series of portraits.

The exhibit was founded and curated by Sade Boyewa El and Tefery Tequame. Boyewa El said each photo has a great story. She herself contributed a series of photos on Harlem women artists in their workspaces.

The photos focus on a wide range of topics from work, family life, faith, relationships and love. Photographer Nolan Trowe captured images as a man living with disabilities. His photos focused on the people in his community who also live with disabilities.

Three youth photographers took part for the first time this year. One photographer is 14 years old. For those walking by, the photos are eye catching and relatable.

Boyewa El says that’s the point, for people to see themselves and their neighbors reflected in each image and feel connected to their community.

If you want to catch the Faces of Harlem exhibit, it will be on display until Nov. 30. Find more information on the Faces of Harlem website.