EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — An explosion in a Manhattan pizzeria kitchen injured a Con Edison worker on Sunday, officials said.

The worker and members of the FDNY were searching a 20-story 4th Avenue building after people reported smelling gas around 3 p.m., authorities said. The explosion, which was confined to the kitchen, happened as workers searched for the source of the gas.

There was no ensuing fire the explosion, but the incident was escalated and 20 units with 78 firefighters were dispatched to the building. Firefighters and ConED workers in protective gear searched to building for the origin of the gas so it could be shut down. The situation was under control by 3:45 p.m.

The ConED worker’s injuries were minor, according to the FDNY. The worker refused transportation to the hospital.