MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Construction crews cut and carted off the 180-foot crane arm that fell from the sky Wednesday morning onto Tenth Avenue.

As the twisted metal plummeted nearly 500 feet, it clawed at an adjacent apartment building, 555TEN, smashing into two tenants’ windows 55 stories up.

“I saw glass all over my apartment and I saw the crane on fire. It was terrible,” recalled resident Yash Madhura.

Madhura moved into the 55th floor just two months ago and is now under a vacate order as his apartment and one other, seen, are uninhabitable per a Department of Buildings order.

“I never knew you weren’t safe in NYC on the 55th floor,” Madhura said.

He and several of his neighbors are now living elsewhere as the pricy west-side rental units are restored.

In the meantime, Madhura and two others have hired the legal representation of The Harrison Law Group.

“My major concern is my clients’ and their wellbeing, to be honest, and their mental health from all of this as well,” said Attorney Brett Harrison.

A day after the fire and crane collapse, Harrison said he’d launched his own investigation.

“We’re there to get them compensated, and we’re there to hold whatever corporations and people are responsible,” Harrison said.

The Department of Buildings inspected the site Thursday and found no safety issues.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The owner of the equipment, the New York City crane, is widely used but has a checkered past, including two 2008 collapses that killed nine people.

The same year, on another job, the operator of Wednesday’s crane, Chris Van Duyne, was charged and fined after a man’s fatal fall from the crane deck.

“We will be looking at all of those folks,” said New York City’s Department of Buildings Commissioner Jimmy Oddo.

PIX11 reached out to the management company for 555TEN but has not heard back.