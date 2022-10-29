MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Sarah Feinberg, former president of the New York City Transit Authority, was randomly attacked in Manhattan, police said.

Feinberg, 45, was standing at Sixth Avenue and West 21st Street when a man punched her in the face unprovoked, according to the NYPD.

Feinberg declined medical attention, police said. The man hasn’t been arrested.

Feinberg served as New York City Transit president from 2020 to 2021, leading the city’s transit system through the tumultuous time of the COVID-19 pandemic.