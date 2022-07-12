LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Coss Marte grew up on the Lower East Side and says his childhood was surrounded by poverty, crime and drugs. Now 36 years old, Marte reinvented his life and is devoted to helping others transform their bodies, running his own successful personal training business. He is also giving back as part of a health and wellness festival on the Lower East Side this summer.

Marte is the CEO of CONBODY and owns a successful fitness studio. Marte served four years in prison. In 2016, he founded his workout studio which helps incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people get in shape and make a living teaching others how to get in shape.

Marte’s biggest cheerleader and supporter is his brother, New York City Councilmember Christopher Marte.

Marte is now part of a free wellness program in his neighborhood this summer, run by a nonprofit called University Settlement. The festival is called ROAR: Rejoice! Organize! Activate! Reclaim!

This summer, ROAR is hosting more than 200 hours of free programming with dozens of community partners in Chinatown and the Lower East Side. From yoga to music shows, Marte said he hopes his new life will inspire others that it is never too late to change your life and make a big impact in your community.

The summer festival is hosted by University Settlement and has events every weekend through September.