UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — “I’m innocent,” Isaac Argro told reporters as he was led into Manhattan Criminal Court Friday night.

The 22-year-old Brooklyn man is accused of and charged with the cold-blooded murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Azsia Johnson was shot in the head on the Upper East Side Wednesday night, while she pushed the couple’s three-month-old daughter in a stroller.

He knows what he did; he’s connected to it in every way,” Lisa Desort, Johnson’s mother, said. “I don’t care what he has to say. When we go through the court proceedings, I’m 1000% positive he will be proven guilty. What he says doesn’t matter to me.”

Earlier this week, Desort told PIX11 News she knew from the second detectives notified her that her daughter had been killed who was responsible and feared it was inevitable.

“Every time she texted me and said, ‘Mommy he’s threatening me,’ I’m on the phone,” Desort said. “He’s going to kill my daughter, and he killed my daughter.”

The two had been estranged and the 20-year-old victim sought refuge in a domestic violence shelter. But Desort said the city failed her daughter.

“[Police said] ‘it’s not harassment. He’s just mad,’” Desort said during a vigil on Thursday. “[I said] ‘no, he’s gonna kill my daughter.’ And he killed my daughter. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

Desort is set to attend Argro’s arraignment on Saturday. Following Argro’s arrest, Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement, “Azsia Johnson’s family is hurting; they deserve justice, and we will deliver it.”