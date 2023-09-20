NEW YORK (PIX11) — Both Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul are facing tough questions about what they are doing to bring help from the federal government to New York City with President Joe Biden in town for the United Nations General Assembly.

Hochul got an impromptu meeting with Biden — while Adams was left out.

Still, while she called the meeting “productive,” the governor was light on details when pressed.

“What I can say, at this time, is I felt he is listening to us, he has heard us, he has heard us loud and clear on what is needed,” Hochul said Wednesday following the meeting.

Hochul’s meeting comes as she is mulling a New York-specific work permit program for migrants, which the White House has warned her against.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

PIX11 News asked if concrete promises were made by Biden to not get in the way of that potential solution. Work has been viewed as the quickest way to get around 60,000 migrants out of the shelter by making them self-sufficient. The White House has refused to expedite federal work permits.

“This is all I am able to share right now,” Hochul said.

The governor did acknowledge she is using many surrogates to the Biden White House to try and convey New York City’s needs — including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Hochul said the invitation to attend a reception with the president and subsequent one-on-one conversation with Biden was initiated by the White House.

Adams was not extended the same courtesy after months of publicly calling out federal officials for not doing more to assist in the migrant crisis.

Adams was unapologetic for his rhetoric on the PIX11 Morning News.