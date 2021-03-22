Envelope of white powder sent to another Manhattan school

Manhattan

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Another New York City school received an envelope of white powder, making it the seventh suspicious package sent to city schools in recent weeks, police said Monday.

No students were in the East 91st Street school; they were on spring break, officials said.

The powder was not hazardous, police said.

River Park Nursery School at 711 Amsterdam Avenue has received two envelopes of white powder.

It’s too early in the investigation for police to determine if the white powder was sent by the same individual, officials said.

In each instance, schools were sent a plain, white envelope with the address handwritten in block letters. The contents of each envelope — which included a white powdery substance — was screened and determined to be non-hazardous, police said.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the NYC Terrorism Hot-Line: 888-NYC-SAFE. Anyone receiving a suspicious package should call 911.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Rise in attacks against Asian Americans continue across NYC

Standing together against anti-Asian hate in NYC

NYC rallies against anti-Asian bigotry

Teacher making history with bionic arm

'The Friends Experience' returns to NYC

5 NYC schools sent white powder in suspicious packages: NYPD

More Manhattan

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

New app 'Astoria Eats' is a cost-effective alternative to pricey delivery companies

Councilman Keith Powers talks accidental inmate releases, prisoner call recordings, anti-Asian attacks

NYC indoor fitness classes reopen at 33% capacity Monday

NYC high schools reopen Monday for in-person learning

Rise in attacks against Asian Americans continue across NYC

Plenty of sun and mild temperatures kick off the workweek

Sunny skies, temps in the 60s through first part of workweek

Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda

Beautiful spring weather sticks around for a few days

@PIX11News on Twitter