Envelope of white powder sent to another Manhattan school

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Another New York City school received an envelope of white powder, making it the seventh suspicious package sent to city schools in recent weeks, police said Monday.

No students were in the East 91st Street school; they were on spring break, officials said.

The powder was not hazardous, police said.

River Park Nursery School at 711 Amsterdam Avenue has received two envelopes of white powder.

It’s too early in the investigation for police to determine if the white powder was sent by the same individual, officials said.

In each instance, schools were sent a plain, white envelope with the address handwritten in block letters. The contents of each envelope — which included a white powdery substance — was screened and determined to be non-hazardous, police said.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the NYC Terrorism Hot-Line: 888-NYC-SAFE. Anyone receiving a suspicious package should call 911.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).