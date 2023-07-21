UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The FDNY has immediately put a new mandate into effect after an EMT worker was repeatedly stabbed by a patient Wednesday night, police said.

The EMT’s partner was reportedly locked out of the ambulance as she was being attacked while transporting an erractic man to the hospital. In a memo, the FDNY reaffirmed that every ambulance crew citywide must roll with two sets of keys, due to the violent incident.

The victim was stabbed eight times in the stomach, arms, and legs around 9 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 25-year-old EMT is in stable condition at the hospital and recovering.

Police charged Rudy Garcia, 48, a Bronx resident, with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and obstructing governmental administration.

Lieutenant Paramedic Anthony Almojera said the FDNY has been fitting its members with ballistic vests amid a rise in assaults; the FDNY reports over 120 so far this year. He said up to 15% of patient calls involve mental illness.