NEW YORK (PIX11) — Harlem Week is back this weekend for its 48th year in New York City.

Empowering the Black community is always a central theme of the event, but this year organizers said the other themes are to impact and legacy.

The festivities include some of Harlem’s best foods at the Uptown Night Market and the music at Harlem Summerstage. For a schedule of the events, visit the website.

Watch a preview of the festival in the above video player.