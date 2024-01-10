NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — The cast of the “Mean Girls” movie is set to light up the Empire State Building pink to celebrate the 2024 film’s premiere.

The musical film adaptation will play in theaters on Friday. The film is reimagining classic characters with new faces to the iconic movie.

New stars such as Reneé Rapp, Christopher Briney, and Angourie Ricare are filling the roles once played by actresses including Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Amy Poehler in Tina Fey’s original, which was released in 2004.

