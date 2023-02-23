MEATPACKING DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — “Edward Hopper’s New York” is in its final weeks at the Whitney Museum in Manhattan.

“Edward Hopper’s New York” is the first exhibition to take an in-depth look at the painter’s relationship with New York City, where he lived for six decades. There are four pavilions that feature about 200 works of art at the Whitney Museum, including many of his famous paintings.

The exhibit also includes archival pieces such as ticket stubs, notebooks from the Whitney’s collection and videos of Hopper in his Washington Square home/studio where he lived with his wife, Josephine. The artifacts give context to his life and works that have visitors mesmerized.

The exhibit also offers an interactive feature. The museum launched a web-based digital map plotting about 20 New York City locations that the iconic artist painted during his career. The map showcases Hopper’s artistic take alongside a present day photo of the location taken from almost the same perspective.

“Edward Hopper’s New York” will be on display until March 5. Tickets are selling fast. For more information, visit the Whitney Museum website.