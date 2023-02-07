MANHATTAN (PIX11) — There was a sweet addition to Chelsea Market Tuesday as Economy Candy opened its second location.

The Lower East Side shop has been around since 1937, owners Mitch Cohen and Skye Greenfield Cohen previously told PIX11. The new outpost is the business’ first expansion.

The original store was a shoe and hat repair shop, Mitch Cohen said. There was a small pushcart outside that sold candy.

“During the depression, people didn’t have the money for that, but candy went a long way to making you happy,” Mitch Cohen said. “And in 1937 we became Economy Candy.”

The store is a family business; it was owned by Cohen’s grandparents and then by his parents. They now sell more than 2,000 different kinds of different candy, chocolate, dried fruit, nuts and more.

“We’ll get you your sugar fix,” Skye Greenfield Cohen previously told PIX11.

The Chelsea location, called a Taste of Economy Candy will be smaller than the original store, Eater reported. It will sell “a selection of the same vintage candies and classics as the flagship store, with a rotation of new treats each month.”