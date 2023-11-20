SOHO, Manhattan (PIX11) — Eataly is opening a third Manhattan location in SoHo this weekend.

The new store at 200 Lafayette St. will be 20,000 square feet filled with the finest Italian products, a casual cafe offering espressos and pastries, and freshly prepared food to grab on the go, according to an Eataly spokesperson.

Shoppers can also buy the food chain’s first brand of panettone and pandoro, making the perfect holiday gifts.

The store opens at noon on Saturday.

The other Eataly locations are in the World Trade Center and on Fifth Avenue in the Flatiron District.