MANHATTAN (PIX11) — It’s Easter weekend, meaning the St. Patrick’s Cathedral will host its Easter Sunday mass in Manhattan.
NYPD will be closing down the following streets:
- Fifth Avenue between 47th Street and 52nd Street
- East 50th Street between Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 51st Street between Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue
The St. Patrick’s Cathedral will hold Easter mass at 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 8:45 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The 10:15 a.m. mass requires tickets, and the 4 p.m. mass will be in Spanish.