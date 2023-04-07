MANHATTAN (PIX11) — It’s Easter weekend, meaning the St. Patrick’s Cathedral will host its Easter Sunday mass in Manhattan.

NYPD will be closing down the following streets:

Fifth Avenue between 47th Street and 52nd Street

East 50th Street between Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 51st Street between Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue

The St. Patrick’s Cathedral will hold Easter mass at 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 8:45 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The 10:15 a.m. mass requires tickets, and the 4 p.m. mass will be in Spanish.