Surveillance images of a man who assaulted and robbed a woman in an East Village subway station at East 14th Street and First Avenue on Sunday, May 2, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Police launched an investigation after a woman was assaulted and robbed in a Manhattan subway station Sunday evening, officials said.

The woman, 23, was walking toward the exit of the L train station at East 14th Street and First Avenue just before 6 p.m. when an unidentified man approached her from behind, authorities said.

Surveillance video shows the suspect suddenly punch the woman in the side of the head, sending her falling to the ground.

The assailant then snatched the victim’s backpack, which contained an Apple MacBook Air laptop, as well as her debit and credit cards, according to police.

WATCH: Man sucker punches woman in head and steals her backpack in East Village subway station, police say



Video + Full story: https://t.co/ZUc1bZVgrH pic.twitter.com/d6T8ERtKSF — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) May 4, 2021

Police said the woman sustained swelling to her head but refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect, who fled the station to parts unknown, was described by authorities as a man around 30 years old with facial hair, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a light-colored scarf around his neck, a red and black jacket, a red, white and blue shirt, blue shorts with white stripes, and blue sandals. He was carrying a large blue bag, officials said.

The NYPD released the above surveillance video and images in hopes the public could help identify the attacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).