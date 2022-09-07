EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Tareake Dorill, 27, grew up at the Jacob Riis Houses in the East Village. Dorill was a professional dancer and choreographer, but he’s now traded in his dancing shoes to teach children in his community.

In addition to teaching dance, Dorill is providing kids lessons in life. Turning his past challenges into opportunities for others, Dorill started the Dorill Initiative in 2018. It’s a nonprofit that gives free art programming, academic enrichment and self-esteem coaching to more than 250 children throughout 13 NYCHA developments on the Lower East Side. Programs are open for kids ages 5 to 18 years old.

Dorill hopes to have free art classes for every child living in New York City public housing. Classes start this fall in person in seven NYCHA developments.

There’s still space in the classroom. Visit the Dorill Initiative website for more information.