EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A New York City principal is asking for help to support more than 60 displaced Ukrainian children impacted by Russia’s invasion of their country.

In the heart of the East Village is the St. George Academy. It’s the only Ukrainian high school in the United States. When the war broke out, the principal sprang into action. Now dozens of teens are learning and thriving but need support. So St. George Academy became a sanctuary for refugee students who needed help.

Andrew Stasiw has accepted over 60 refugee students from Ukraine.

The children range in age between 13-17 years old. Unfortunately, many are still traumatized by seeing their homes destroyed.

Stasiw said he has become not just a principal but a crisis manager on a mission. Each day, he listens to the needs of the families and tries to connect them to critical resources. But, as the months go by, there’s still an overwhelming need. Stasiw needs to hire two more teachers and provide these children with laptops. They love their new home, but he said the children need the generosity of New Yorkers to help make it happen.

If you would like to help, you can visit their Go Fund Me here.