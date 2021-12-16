Flames shoot out of the windows of an apartment in a high-rise apartment in Manhattan’s East Village on Thursday morning, Dec. 16, 2021. (Citizen App)

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Several people suffered burns when a fire broke out in a Manhattan high-rise apartment building Thursday morning, according to police.

The FDNY said a call came in just after 7 a.m. for a fire in the apartment building on Avenue D, between East Eighth and East Ninth streets, in the Alphabet City neighborhood.

The fire grew to a two-alarm blaze and video from the Citizen App showed large flames and heavy smoke coming out of multiple windows of at least one apartment.

Police said multiple people had been burned in the blaze, but did not provide an exact amount. The extent of their injuries was also unclear.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

