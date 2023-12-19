MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Open space and parks are important to people in New York City.

New park space that rises from the East River on the Upper East Side is now open for visitors. It establishes another connection along and around the waterfront.

The East Midtown Greenway is a stretch that begins around 53rd Street and connects to the northern pathway along the river. A pedestrian path and bike path run parallel. Drivers from the FDR Drive can see the visitors.

For decades, plans have been discussed to create a loop around the island of Manhattan.

Andrew Kimball is the CEO and president of the New York City Economic Development Corporation. Officials say Mayor Eric Adams and the current administration have prioritized the project and future phases.

“We’ve taken a huge step forward. You had to bring the greenway into the East River and extend it,” Kimball said.

A crowd gathered for the ceremonial ribbon cutting Tuesday. Other areas to the north and south need to be constructed and repaired.

Dr. Kai Smith with the Collaborative for Better Urban Health said parks and green space have an important role in mental health.

“We are looking forward to this beautiful green space extending to East Harlem and wrapping around to Inwood,” Smith said.

Crews have reinforced areas and replaced some walkways on the stretch north of around and north of Gracie Mansion.

The path ends currently around 111th Street at a construction fence.

Larry Scheyer is watching the next work areas to the south around the United Nations and Stuyvesant Town.

“It’s absolutely something that people want and deserve,” he said.

The project total exceeds $500 million. Additional funding is budgeted for the next step.

“We are currently in design phase for next phase near the U.N. and working on several components to the north. The Adams administration is committed to finishing this generational vision,” Kimball said.

The Economic Development Corporation is a main partner on the project with NYC Parks and the NYC Department of Transportation.

“This fills an important gap for people to get out and commute and also access the waterfront,” said Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue.

Before the pandemic, then-Mayor Bill de Blasio said the greenway would move ahead, and in 2021, the city committed more than $700 million to working on the Midtown and uptown areas.

The final loop would be more than 30 miles around the island of Manhattan, connecting to Hudson River Park and existing paths on the West Side.