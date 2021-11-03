East Harlem triple shooting: Woman, 2 men wounded, police say

Police on the scene after gunfire in East Harlem left a woman and two men wounded early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, the NYPD says. (PIX11 News)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Three people were wounded when gunfire erupted overnight on an Upper Manhattan street, the NYPD said early Wednesday.

According to police, shots rang out around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday near the corner of East 125th Street and Second Avenue in the East Harlem area.

The victims included a 26-year-old woman shot in the leg and arm, a 26-year-old man shot in the leg, and a 27-year-old man shot in the back, authorities said.

All three victims were taken to a nearby hospital in what police described as “stable” condition.

The NYPD said it was unclear if the victims were the intended targets or not.

No arrests had been made, as of Wednesday morning.

Police said the investigation into the shootings was ongoing.

