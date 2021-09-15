East Harlem triple shooting: 1 man dead, 2 hospitalized, police say

Manhattan

Scene of a deadly East Harlem triple shooting

Police on the scene of a triple shooting in East Harlem, Manhattan that left one man dead and two others hospitalized, according to officials. (PIX11 News via LLN NYC)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — One man is dead and two others were hospitalized after a triple shooting in East Harlem overnight, according to the NYPD.

Police said the gunfire erupted just after 1 a.m. Wednesday on East 126th Street, between Park and Lexington avenues.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the stomach and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead, authorities said.

According to police sources, he lived on the same block where he was fatally shot, however it was unclear if the gunfire occurred in his building or on the street.

Officials said a 34-year-old man was also hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the hip, while a third man later walked into another Manhattan hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Both of the other victims were expected to survive, police said.

Authorities said it was not clear what led to the shooting.

Video from the scene showed a man being taken into custody, however, an NYPD spokesperson said early Wednesday morning that no arrests had been made in the deadly shooting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

