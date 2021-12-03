East Harlem teen shot dead just steps from his home: NYPD

Police and EMS on the scene after an 18-year-old was fatally shot just steps from his home, according to the NYPD. (Citizen App)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — An 18-year-old was fatally shot just steps from his East Harlem home on Thursday night, according to police.

The NYPD said officers responded just before 8 p.m. to a 911 call of a person shot on East 119th Street, between Second and Third avenues.

Responding officers arrived to find the teenage victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, authorities said.

EMS responded and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officials identified the victim as Matthew Rivera and said he lived on the same block where he was gunned down.

Police said no arrests had been made, as of Friday morning, while the investigation continued.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).