EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An East Harlem street was renamed on Sunday for a 19-year-old Burger King worker killed a year ago during a robbery.

Kristal Bayron-Nieves was fatally shot in the torso. The shooting death “shook our city to its core,” Mayor Eric Adams said.

“May her memory serve as a reminder of our sacred duty to keep our city safe,” he said.

East 116th Street and Lexington Avenue, the intersection nearest to the Burger King, was co-named in the slain worker’s honor. Kristie Nieves, her mother, said she wants her daughter to be remembered forever.

Bayron-Nieves had hopes of becoming a nurse. She was working to save money and help her mother. Now her mom is encouraging other mothers to hug their children each night.

During Sunday’s ceremony, Kristie Nieves expressed gratitude for the street renaming and the support of all New Yorkers. She said she doesn’t want any other mothers to lose their child to violence.

Police arrested Winston Glynn in connection with the deadly shooting. He entered a not guilty plea in March.