East Harlem museum reopens for fall exhibit showcasing everyday places and people

HARLEM, Manhattan — Familiar places and people are featured in the newest exhibit at El Museo del Barrio in East Harlem. 

The fall exhibition opens Friday at the museum, which is located on 5th Avenue at East 105th Street. 

The exhibits — “En Foco: The New York Puerto Rican Experience, 1973-74” and “Popular Painters & Other Visionaries” — show photographs, sculptures and paintings. The photographs, taken in the 1970s, capture the life of Puerto Ricans confronting the challenges of labor and education, while the other artworks depict scenes from Latin America.

The show runs through Feb. 27, 2022 and tickets are available on the museum’s website.

