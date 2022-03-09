EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A McDonald’s worker in East Harlem was viciously stabbed while trying to break up a fight inside the fast-food restaurant early Wednesday morning, police said.

The 31-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest, neck and arm by a man armed with a box cutter, according to the NYPD. The horrific scene unfolded around 12:40 a.m. after the suspect got into a fight with other workers at the McDonald’s on Third Avenue near East 117th Street.

The victim tried to intervene when the suspect stabbed him multiple times, police said. EMS rushed him to a hospital, where police described his condition as critical but stable.

The suspect fled the McDonald’s. No arrests have been made.

