Police on the scene of a fatal East Harlem shooting near East 118th Street and First Avenue that sparked a police pursuit through Manhattan after two men fled the scene, according to the NYPD.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A fatal shooting in East Harlem late Monday night set off a police pursuit through Manhattan in search of two men seen fleeing the scene, according to the NYPD.

Officials said it all started around 10:20 p.m. when a dispute led to gunfire near the corner of East 118th Street and First Avenue.

Officers responding to a 911 call for the shooting discovered a man in his 30s lying unconscious on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said. A gun was found near the victim, according to police.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately released.

Officers followed a silver BMW when two men were seen fleeing the scene in the sedan, heading southbound on the FDR Drive highway soon after, the NYPD said.

According to police, the car made it to around East 53rd Street when one of the men exited the vehicle. Officers took the man, 33, into custody and a firearm was found nearby, officials said.

The second man is still sought by police after he fled in the BMW on East 53rd Street, authorities said.

The NYPD said early Tuesday the investigation remained ongoing.