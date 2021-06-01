Police and ambulances respond to a double shooting in East Harlem, Manhattan that left a 15-year-old boy dead and a man wounded, the NYPD says. (Citizen App)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A 15-year-old boy is dead after gunfire erupted on an East Harlem street late Monday, wounding both the teen and a man nearby, the NYPD said.

According to police, the boy and 30-year-old man were standing near the corner of Lexington Avenue and East 123rd Street when the shooter opened fire.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to a 911 call for the shooting, officials said.

Cops arrived to find the teen with gunshot sounds to the torso and the man wounded in the right knee, authorities said.

EMS transported both victims to an area hospital where the boy was pronounced dead on arrival, according to the NYPD. The teen’s identity has not been released, pending proper family notification.

Police described the man’s condition as “stable.”

Authorities believe the shooting was targeted, but it was not immediately clear which victim they believe was the intended target.

It was unclear whether or not the two victims knew each other, a spokesperson for the NYPD said.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning as police continued their investigation.

