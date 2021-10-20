EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A suspect is on the run Wednesday morning after a worker at an East Harlem deli was fatally stabbed during a possible robbery late Tuesday night, according to police.

The NYPD said the clerk called 911 and said he was being robbed just after 11:30 p.m., at the deli located on the corner of Second Avenue and East 102nd Street in East Harlem.

Police are now looking at surveillance footage that possibly shows a fight that led to the deadly stabbing, which may have started as an attempted robbery and then spilled out onto the sidewalk.

The video of outside the store shows a man in red, who the victim’s cousin identified as another cousin who also works at the deli, armed with a bat and running down the block to confront someone in the distance before retreating.

At some point during the dispute, a 34-year-old worker was stabbed to death.

Responding officers arrived to find him in front of the deli with a stab wound to his torso, authorities said.

EMS rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, here he was subsequently pronounced dead, according to police.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released, pending proper family notification.

The victim’s cousin, Mohamed Zokari, said the victim called him for help in his final moments.

“I came here afterwards, they already took him…no more details for now. We have no clue what’s going on,” Zokari said on the scene. “They called me to call 911 because their English is not very well,” he added.

The NYPD said their preliminary investigation determined the deli employee got into a dispute with an unidentified male customer, which spilled out onto the sidewalk outside the store.

The fight escalated when the suspect stabbed the victim and fled on foot, heading eastbound on East 102nd Street, authorities said.

Police said they were searching for a man in his 20s and that it was unclear whether or not he got away with any money or valuables.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning.

