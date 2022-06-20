Police are searching for a vehicle that was carjacked with a child still inside the car on June 20, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A 1-year-old child was inside a vehicle that was carjacked in Manhattan early Monday morning, police said.

A 2005 gold Honda Accord with license plate KNB1341 was stolen near East 117th Street and First Avenue in East Harlem at around 6 a.m., police said. The vehicle was last seen at East 135th Street and Willis Avenue.

“Two suspects approached a male in the above vehicle, threatened to shoot him, then took the car with the victim’s 1-year-old son still inside,” the NYPD said in a tweet.

More information will be posted when available.

