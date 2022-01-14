Police are looking for a suspect, right, who fatally shot a Burger King worker in East Harlem, left, on Jan. 9, 2022. (Credit: Citizen App; NYPD)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Days after a robber shot and killed a teenage girl working at a Burger King in East Harlem, the NYPD said they were interviewing a potential suspect.

Police early Friday said officers were questioning a person possibly connected to the fatal fast-food shooting.

Authorities did not share any further information about the person being questioned. No arrests had been made as of early Friday morning.

The development came less than a week after a robber gunned down 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves early Sunday, as she worked her last overnight shift at a Burger King located on East 116th Street, near Lexington Avenue.

The teen had only been working at the eatery since November and had recently asked to be taken off the 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift because she felt uncomfortable, coworkers said.

Around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, an armed robber entered the Burger King and demanded money from Bayron-Nieves, who was behind the register. She complied but the suspect still opened fire, wounding her in the torso, authorities said.

The suspect also attacked another employee and a customer before fleeing, heading west on East 116th Street.

The teen’s devastated family on Thursday said they want the East Harlem fast-food spot to remain closed following the deadly shooting.

