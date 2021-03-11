Surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with an attempted rape in East Harlem on March 10, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

Police launched a search for a man accused of trying to rape a woman on a Manhattan street on Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said the 40-year-old woman was walking in the vicinity of East 131st Street and Harlem River Drive, in the East Harlem neighborhood, around 5:15 p.m. when she was approached by an unknown man.

The man grabbed her, threw her to the ground and pulled down her pants before attempting to rape her, police said.

A struggle ensued and the woman was able to break free of her attacker’s grip, at which time he fled on foot, according to officials.

Police said the victim sustained a minor abrasion to her head. EMS responded and took her to a nearby hospital where she was treated and released.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of the man they’re looking for, describing him as an adult with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing an orange knit cap, a black hooded jacket with Nike and NFL logos on the front, a white T-shirt with a black shirt over it, black pants, black sneakers, and a surgical face mask.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).