East Harlem Asian attack: Family of man in coma warns of fake GoFundMe’s

Manhattan

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Nearly a week after 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma was brutally assaulted in East Harlem, the Asian man remains in a medically induced coma, family spokesperson Karlin Chan told the PIX11 Morning News Friday.

Chan said the man’s wife has remained by his hospital bed since the brutal attack.

Ma was collecting cans when he was kicked and stomped in the head repeatedly last Friday night.

According to Chan, he lost his job last year when the Chinatown restaurant where he worked was forced to close during the pandemic, and he was unable to qualify for unemployment benefits.

The NYPD arrested Jarrod Powell, 49, early Tuesday. He was charged with attempted murder and two counts of hate crime assault. 

Chan said the family wants the media to respect their privacy during this “traumatizing” time.

The representative for the family also confirmed the official GoFundMe page for the Ma family, which has raised over $542,000 so far.

Chan warned the public to be aware of potentially fake campaigns, saying that at one point there were four different GoFundMe pages trying to raise money supposedly for Yao Pan Ma.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

NYC Asian attack: Family of man in coma warns of fake fundraisers

NYCHA needs more manpower, tenant leader says

Sneak peek at Tavern on the Green’s post-pandemic grand reopening

Man charged with hate crime in East Harlem attack

Over a dozen NYCHA residents plan rent strike in Harlem and Chelsea starting May 1

Asian man fights for his life days after East Harlem attack; niece says he's still not awake

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter