86-year-old man violently robbed on East Harlem street: NYPD

Surveillance images of a man accused of attacking and robbing an 86-year-old man walking on an East Harlem street in Manhattan on July 19, 2021, police said. (NYPD)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Police launched an investigation after an 86-year-old man was attacked and robbed while walking down an East Harlem street on Monday morning, the NYPD said.

According to police, it happened around 8:15 a.m. as the victim was walking on Lexington Avenue, near the corner of East 116th Street.

An unidentified man approached him from behind and suddenly restrained his arms, authorities said.

The attacker then forcibly removed the man’s wallet from his pants pocket before fleeing southbound on Lexington Avenue, police said.

According to the NYPD, the wallet contained two credit cards.

The victim sustained bruising and pain and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, officials said.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of the man they were looking for, in hopes the public could help identify him.

He’s described as an adult male with brown eyes and short dark dreadlocked hair. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, red shoes, and a black long-sleeve shirt with the word “NYC” written on the front.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).