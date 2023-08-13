CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was arrested for allegedly killing a man in the Chinatown neighborhood of Manhattan on Sunday, according to police.

When police arrived on Bayard Street, they found an unknown man with a slash wound on his neck around 3:30 a.m. Police said he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After further investigation, Huang Yu Feng, 49, was arrested around 4 p.m. Police said Feng is being charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.