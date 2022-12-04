CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — An e-bike rider was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Manhattan Sunday morning, and the driver was later apprehended, police said.

The sedan rear-ended the man on the bike near 241 West 24th St. in Chelsea at around 1:45 a.m., officials said. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died. The FDNY said it responded to a call for cardiac arrest but police did not disclose the victim’s exact injuries.

The driver fled the scene and was later arrested, police said. The driver and the victim have not been publicly identified.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.