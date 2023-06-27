STUYTOWN, New York (PIX11) — An e-bike rider punched a 72-year-old man in the face after the two got into an argument on a Manhattan street earlier this month, according to police and law enforcement sources.

The suspect was riding the e-bike on the sidewalk on East 23rd Street in Stuytown on June 5 at around 8:45 p.m. when the victim told the assailant to get off the sidewalk, sources said. The suspect then punched the man in the face before taking off on the e-bike, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).