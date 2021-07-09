E-bike rider killed in Lower East Side hit-and-run: NYPD

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision late Thursday night on the Lower East Side, according to the NYPD.

Police responded to the area on Houston Street near Attorney Street at around 11 p.m. Thursday for a call of a motor vehicle collision involving a bicyclist.

When officers arrived, they discovered 24-year-old Borkot Ullah lying on the roadway with severe trauma. He was taken to a local hospital by EMS, where he was later pronounced dead.

Further investigation determined the pedestrian was attempting to cross East Houston Street on an e-bike when he was struck by a black Subaru Outback; the driver of the vehicle did not remain on the scene, police said.

The Subaru was last seen heading northbound on the FDR Drive.

No arrests have yet been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingcrimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).